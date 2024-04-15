Dhaka stocks see massive fall after six-day holiday

It lost 1.45% to close at 5,778.76 points

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a massive fall on the first trading day today after the end of a six-day holiday thanks to Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh.

The DSEX lost 85.32 points, or 1.45 percent, to close the day at 5,778.76.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, plunged 16.28 points, or 1.27 percent, to 1,266.02.

The DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, fell 17.48 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,014.89.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 367 crore, marking a decrease of 17.19 percent.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 32 rose, 336 fell and 27 did not see any price swing.