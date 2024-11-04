Business
Star Business Report
Mon Nov 4, 2024 04:50 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 05:34 PM

Business

Stocks rise after falling for a day

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose 61.64 points or 1.19% to 5,252
Dhaka stock exchange rebound
Representational image

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), bounced back today after falling in a single day, as skittish investors cautiously traded on select shares to pocket short-term gains amid price fluctuations.

The key index of the country's premier bourse went up by 61.64 points, or 1.19 percent from the previous day to close at 5,252, marking the highest gain in more than two weeks.

Likewise, the DSES index that represents the Shariah-based companies grew by 15.25 points, or 1.33 percent, to 1,162, while the DS30, the index that is composed of blue-chip firms, added 22.16 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,937.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE floor, 257 scrips saw a price hike, 107 closed lower and the remaining 32 did not see any price fluctuation.

Turnover, which indicates the total value of shares traded on the DSE floor, increased 31.04 percent to Tk 565 crore compared to the previous day's trading session.

Block trades, which refer to the high-volume transactions in securities that are privately negotiated and executed outside of the open market, contributed 2.4 percent of the overall market turnover.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation emerged as the most traded share with shares worth Tk 19.7 crore changing hands.

The non-bank financial institution booked the highest gain of 5.56 percent, followed by the food & allied sector 2.01 percent, telecom 1.47 percent, fuel & power 1.47 percent, engineering 1.30 percent, pharmaceuticals 0.99 percent, and the banking sector 0.54 percent.

Related topic:
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)
