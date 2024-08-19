DSE chairman resigns

Hafiz Md Hasan Babu sent his resignation letter to DSE and BSEC through email

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Hafiz Md Hasan Babu has reigned from the stock exchange board.

Babu placed his resignation letter to the DSE and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) through an email.

The resignation came a week after the DSE Brokers Association demanded his removal from the post.

In February of 2023, the BSEC appointed Babu as an independent director of the stock exchange and later he became chairman of the board.