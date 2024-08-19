Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 04:47 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 04:55 PM

Most Viewed

Business

DSE chairman resigns

Hafiz Md Hasan Babu sent his resignation letter to DSE and BSEC through email
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 04:47 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 04:55 PM
DSE chairman resigns

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Hafiz Md Hasan Babu has reigned from the stock exchange board.

Babu placed his resignation letter to the DSE and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) through an email.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The resignation came a week after the DSE Brokers Association demanded his removal from the post.

In February of 2023, the BSEC appointed Babu as an independent director of the stock exchange and later he became chairman of the board.

Related topic:
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

DSE turnover crosses Tk 1,000 crore

DSE turnover crosses Tk 1,000cr after two months

1m ago
Dhaka stocks snap three-day losing streak

Dhaka stocks snap three-day losing streak

1m ago
Dhaka stocks rise 3.77%, a 3.5-year high

Dhaka stocks continue rally for third day

1w ago

Best Holdings sees 32% rise in profit

3m ago
Dhaka stocks rise 3.77%, a 3.5-year high

Dhaka stocks falling since morning

1w ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনা-কাদেরসহ ৮০ জনের বিরুদ্ধে ঢাকায় আরও ২ হত্যা মামলা

শেরেবাংলা নগর থানার সামনে কাঠমিস্ত্রি তারেক হোসেন হত্যার ঘটনায় শেখ হাসিনাসহ ১৩ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা করা হয়েছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

তাপস-আতিকসহ ১২ সিটি মেয়রকে অপসারণ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification