Business
Star Business Report
Mon Apr 15, 2024 12:56 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 15, 2024 01:08 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Dhaka stocks slump in morning trade after market opens following holidays

Star Business Report
Mon Apr 15, 2024 12:56 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 15, 2024 01:08 PM

Dhaka stocks plunged in the morning session, the first trading day following holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh.

The benchmark index DSEX on the Dhaka Stock Exchange fell 64.53 points, or 1.10 percent to 5,799.55 at 12.22 pm. Two other indices also slipped. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Until 12.06 pm, shares of Tk 204 crore were traded at the main bourse. 

Only 31 issues gained while 321 dropped. Some 37 scrips remained unchanged.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে আরও ৫ দিন: ‌আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর

ঢাকাসহ ছয়টি বিভাগে মৃদু থেকে মাঝারি ধরনের তাপপ্রবাহ বয়ে যাচ্ছে

৭ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

চলতি অর্থবছরে বাংলাদেশের জিডিপি প্রবৃদ্ধি ৬ দশমিক ১ শতাংশ: এডিবি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X