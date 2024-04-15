Dhaka stocks slump in morning trade after market opens following holidays

Dhaka stocks plunged in the morning session, the first trading day following holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh.

The benchmark index DSEX on the Dhaka Stock Exchange fell 64.53 points, or 1.10 percent to 5,799.55 at 12.22 pm. Two other indices also slipped.

Until 12.06 pm, shares of Tk 204 crore were traded at the main bourse.

Only 31 issues gained while 321 dropped. Some 37 scrips remained unchanged.