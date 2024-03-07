Business
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 7, 2024 05:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 05:36 PM

Most Viewed

Business

DSE Ramadan trading hour 10am to 1:30pm

The Dhaka bourse also cuts Ramadan office time to 3:30pm
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 7, 2024 05:15 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 05:36 PM
DSE Ramadan trading hour 10am to 1:30pm

The Dhaka Stock Exchange has decided to reduce share trading time by an hour during Ramadan following suit of banks which have also shortened their working hour for the upcoming holy month of Muslims.

New trading time will be cut short to 10am to 1:30pm, including 10 minutes of post-closing period, from the existing trading period of 10am to 2.30pm, according to a statement released by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During Ramadan, the premier bourse's office time will be 9am to 3.30pm.

However, normal trading and office hours will be effective at the end of Ramadan.

Related topic:
Ramadan office hourRamadan trading hourDhaka Stock ExchangeDSE
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Small-cap, low-performing firms send stocks higher

DSE index rises riding on only 8% shares

Stocks return to black after three days

DSE index rises riding on only 8% shares

Stocks rise for third day

Foreign investments in stocks

Foreign funds in stocks on the wane

dhaka stock exchange

Stocks end week higher

2w ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

অকটেন লিটারে ৪ টাকা, পেট্রোল ৩ টাকা, ডিজেল ৭৫ পয়সা কমল

ডিজেল ও কেরোসিনের দাম ৭৫ পয়সা, অকটেনের দাম ৪ টাকা এবং পেট্রোলের দাম ৩ টাকা কমেছে।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

একাত্তরে ৭ মার্চের ভাষণ ও উত্তাল সেই দিনগুলো

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X