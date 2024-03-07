DSE Ramadan trading hour 10am to 1:30pm

The Dhaka bourse also cuts Ramadan office time to 3:30pm

The Dhaka Stock Exchange has decided to reduce share trading time by an hour during Ramadan following suit of banks which have also shortened their working hour for the upcoming holy month of Muslims.

New trading time will be cut short to 10am to 1:30pm, including 10 minutes of post-closing period, from the existing trading period of 10am to 2.30pm, according to a statement released by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

During Ramadan, the premier bourse's office time will be 9am to 3.30pm.

However, normal trading and office hours will be effective at the end of Ramadan.