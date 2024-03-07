Dhaka stocks decline again 

Shares on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today, just a day after it broke a five-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the key index of the premier bourse of Bangladesh, lost 53.37 points, or 0.86 percent, to settle at 6,112.

The DSES, an index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, edged down 7.12 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,343, while the DS30, which comprises blue-chip companies, closed 12 points, or 0.56 percent, down at 2,094.

Turnover slipped 3.65 percent to Tk 703 crore.

On the DSE, 46 issues advanced, 304 declined and 46 did not see any price fluctuations.