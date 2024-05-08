Business
Wed May 8, 2024 06:22 PM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 06:25 PM

Business

Stocks fall amid profit booking

The prime index of the DSE decreased 0.6% before closing the day at 5,690.78
DSE Ramadan trading hour

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today as wary investors went for profit booking, taking advantage of the recent market recovery with successive sessions of price appreciation in the large-cap stocks.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh and Uttara Bank witnessed their price correction along with BRAC Bank, Prime Bank, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Kohinoor Chemicals, Pubali Bank, IFIC Bank, Best Holdings and National Bank.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the prime bourse in Bangladesh, edged down by 34.50 points, or 0.60 percent, to close the day at 5,690.78.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant companies, fell 4.60 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,250.42 while the DS30, which comprises 30 best blue-chip stocks, slipped 14.16 points, or 0.69 percent to 2,026.22.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 869 crore, a decrease of 21.54 percent from a session earlier.

Mutual funds, ICT and food and allied sectors closed on positive note while travel and leisure, paper and printing and general insurance closed in the negative territory.

Among the sectors, pharmaceuticals dominated the turnover chart covering 19.93 percent of the market's total turnover.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 94 advanced, 253 declined and 50 did not see any price swing.

