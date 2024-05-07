Dhaka stocks break five-day gaining streak

The DSEX fell 1.74 points to 5,725.28

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted today, breaking a five-day gaining streak.

An upward trend was seen at the beginning of the day's trading, but the prime index plunged before the closing.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went down 1.74 points, or 0.03 percent, to settle at 5,725.28.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, dropped 6.48 points, or 1.16 percent, to 1,255.02 and the DS30, which comprises 30 best blue-chip stocks, fell 6.43 points, or 0.31 percent to 2,040.39.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, increased 1.16 percent to Tk 1,108 crore, a three-month high.

The non-bank financial institutions, mutual fund and services and real estate sectors closed in positive territory while information technology, life insurance and jute sectors closed on a negative note.

Among the sectors, pharmaceuticals dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 8.75 percent of the day's total turnover.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 131 nudged higher, 222 remained lower, and 41 did not see any price fluctuation.