Market closes in red

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

Shares at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued to fall today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of Bangladesh's prime bourse, lost 69.81 points, or 1.16 percent, from that yesterday to close the day at 5,989 points.

The DSES, an index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, dropped 13.55 points, or 1.04 percent, to 1,286.

Similarly, the DS30, which is comprised of blue-chip stocks, shed 8.96 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,042.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, slumped 5.43 percent to Tk 486 crore.

The engineering sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 18.9 percent of the total turnover.

Of the issues traded on the DSE, 134 gained, 330 lost, and 32 did not see any price fluctuation.

According to the daily market update of UCB Stock Brokerage, almost all the sectors closed in negative territory today.

Among the sectors, paper and printing, ceramics and jute lost the most.

The market movement was driven by negative changes in the market capitalisation of scrips of travel and leisure, paper and printing, and financial institutions, according to the daily market update of Shanta Securities.