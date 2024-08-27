Business
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 27, 2024 06:02 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 06:04 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Stocks fall after rising for two days

However, the turnover saw a 34% jump from the previous day
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 27, 2024 06:02 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 06:04 PM
Dhaka stocks rise 3.77%, a 3.5-year high

Stock markets in Bangladesh fell today after rising for two consecutive days as skittish investors opted to sell their shares to pocket short-term profits amid price fluctuations.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged down by 14.81 points, or 0.26 percent from the day prior to close at 5,685.78.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based companies, dropped 3.9 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,217.09 while the DS30, the index which comprises blue-chip firms, went down by 0.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,087.47.

However, the day's turnover, which indicates the total value of shares traded on the floor of the DSE, stood at Tk 750 crore, a 34.44 percent hike compared to that of the previous day.

The banking sector dominated the turnover chart accounting for 17.5 percent of the day's total turnover.

Of the issues that traded on the country's premier bourse, 131 advanced, 231 declined and 33 did not witness any price movement.

In its daily market update, UCB Stock Brokerage said life insurance, textile and fuel & power became the top three sectors that ended the day in the positive territory while paper & printing, telecom and food & allied were the top three sectors that closed in the negative zone.

Chittagong Stock Exchange saw a similar falling trend as the CASPI, the premier index of the port city bourse, slipped 106.18 points, or 0.65 percent, to settle the day at 16,269.59.

Related topic:
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka stocks break five-day gaining streak

Dhaka stocks break five-day gaining streak

2m ago

Investors cheer as stocks soar

2w ago
turnover at Dhaka stock exchange

Dhaka bourse's shares fall again

2m ago
Dhaka stocks rise 3.77%, a 3.5-year high

Dhaka stocks return to black after BSEC gets new chairman

1w ago
Dhaka stock exchange rises after eid-ul-azha

Stocks close higher after Eid vacation

2m ago
চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর
|বন্দর

ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম মহাসড়কে ধীরগতি, বন্দরে কনটেইনার জট

বন্দরের তথ্য অনুসারে, বন্দরের জেটিতে ১৬ কনটেইনারবাহী জাহাজ পণ্য খালাসের অপেক্ষায়। সেসব জাহাজে তিন হাজার ৬৭৪টি টিইইউএস কনটেইনার আছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

গোড্ডা বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র পুরোদমে চালু, বাংলাদেশে চাহিদামতো সরবরাহ চলছে: আদানি গ্রুপ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification