Stocks fall after rising for two days

However, the turnover saw a 34% jump from the previous day

Stock markets in Bangladesh fell today after rising for two consecutive days as skittish investors opted to sell their shares to pocket short-term profits amid price fluctuations.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged down by 14.81 points, or 0.26 percent from the day prior to close at 5,685.78.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents the Shariah-based companies, dropped 3.9 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,217.09 while the DS30, the index which comprises blue-chip firms, went down by 0.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,087.47.

However, the day's turnover, which indicates the total value of shares traded on the floor of the DSE, stood at Tk 750 crore, a 34.44 percent hike compared to that of the previous day.

The banking sector dominated the turnover chart accounting for 17.5 percent of the day's total turnover.

Of the issues that traded on the country's premier bourse, 131 advanced, 231 declined and 33 did not witness any price movement.

In its daily market update, UCB Stock Brokerage said life insurance, textile and fuel & power became the top three sectors that ended the day in the positive territory while paper & printing, telecom and food & allied were the top three sectors that closed in the negative zone.

Chittagong Stock Exchange saw a similar falling trend as the CASPI, the premier index of the port city bourse, slipped 106.18 points, or 0.65 percent, to settle the day at 16,269.59.