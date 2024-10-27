Business
Enquiry panel to find reasons for stock market downtrend

The four-member committee will submit a report in 10 workdays
enquiry committee to investigate stock market downtrend

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed an enquiry committee to identify the reasons behind the recent fall of the index of the stock market.

Today, the stock market regulator formed a four-member committee, which will identify the reasons behind the recent downtrend of the prime index of the Dhaka bourse and the persons involved in spreading rumours in the market.

The committee will also recommend ways to enhance investor confidence.

The committee includes Mohammad Shamsur Rahman, additional director of the BSEC; Muhammad Oarisul Hasan Rifat, deputy director of the BSEC; Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant general manager of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), and Kazi Minhaz Uddin, assistant general manager of the Central Depository of Bangladesh.

What finance ministry says about stocks’ plunge

The committee will complete the enquiry and submit a report to the commission within 10 working days of the release of the order.

The benchmark index of the DSE sank to a four-year low today.

The DSEX, the broad index of the country's primary bourse, plunged by 149.20 points, or 2.92 percent, to close at 4,965.

The last time the DSEX had reached such a level was on December 2 in 2020, when it touched 4,934 points.

