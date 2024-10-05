Business
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 5, 2024 07:02 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 5, 2024 07:04 PM

Most Viewed

Business

14 companies asked to explain failure to pay dividends

The companies declared dividends last year, but failed to hand over those
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 5, 2024 07:02 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 5, 2024 07:04 PM
BSEC fines 9 entities for stock manipulation

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has asked the high officials of 14 listed companies to come to its office with related documents to explain why they have declared but failed to pay dividends last year.

For the non-compliance, these companies were sent to the Z category last week, which has agitated the investors of these companies.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The companies are Lub-rref (Bangladesh), Fortune Shoes, Beach Hatchery, Pacific Denims, SK Trims and Industries, Associated Oxygen, Advent Pharma, Union Insurance, Shepherd Industries, Desh Garments, Khulna Power, VFS Thread, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals, and Libra Infusions.

In separate letters to the companies, the regulator ordered chairman, managing director, chief financial officer and company secretary level officials of these companies to be present at its office tomorrow.

They are asked to bring all relevant documents of financials and dividend payments.

The officials will be asked in the meeting about the reasons of their failure to pay dividends.

Related topic:
dividendBangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Police urged to restrict Alliance Capital’s MD from leaving Bangladesh

Police urged to restrict Alliance Capital’s MD from leaving Bangladesh

1y ago
FDI, Globe, Silhouettes of workers

What are we doing wrong in attracting FDI?

3m ago
Master Feed’s investor, broker at loggerheads over share proceeds

Master Feed’s investor, broker at loggerheads over share proceeds

1y ago
BSEC awards best intermediaries of stock market

Best intermediaries of Bangladesh's stock market awarded

1y ago
IMF wants to know why stock turnover fell

IMF wants to know why stock turnover fell

11m ago
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৯২৭

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১৮২ জন।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘গণতান্ত্রিক ব্যবস্থা সংহত না হলে বিচার বিভাগও স্বাধীন হবে না’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে