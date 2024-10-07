Business
Star Business report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:27 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BSEC forms taskforce to reform stock market

The five-member panel starts working today
Star Business report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:25 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 06:27 PM
BSEC fines 9 entities for stock manipulation

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed a five-member task force, which will mainly work to increase confidence of the investors and ensure good governance in the stock market.

Prof Mohammed Helal Uddin, a professor of the economics department of Dhaka University, and KAM Majedur Rahman, a former managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, will work in the taskforce.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

AFM Nesaruddin, senior partner of Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co; Md Mostofa Akbar, a professor of the computer science and electronics department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology; and Al-Amin, an associate professor of accounting and information systems department of Dhaka University, are also included in the taskforce.

The taskforce will finalise the necessary reforms, planning and recommendations.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BSEC awards best intermediaries of stock market

Best intermediaries of Bangladesh's stock market awarded

1y ago
Shakib Al Hasan removed as BSEC brand ambassador

Shakib Al Hasan will no longer be BSEC’s brand ambassador

1m ago

Mutual funds can now invest up to 80% of funds in stocks

1y ago
Police urged to restrict Alliance Capital’s MD from leaving Bangladesh

Police urged to restrict Alliance Capital’s MD from leaving Bangladesh

1y ago
IMF wants to know why stock turnover fell

IMF wants to know why stock turnover fell

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষকদের সবাই কেন ভিসি হতে চান বুঝি না: ওয়াহিদউদ্দিন মাহমুদ

‘কোনো বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে হয়তো ৩০০, ৪০০ বা ৫০০ শিক্ষক আছেন; কিন্তু তারা সবাই কেন ভিসি হতে চান, আমি বুঝি না।’

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

এইচএসসি ও সমমানের ফল প্রকাশ ১৫ অক্টোবর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে