BSEC forms taskforce to reform stock market

The five-member panel starts working today

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has formed a five-member task force, which will mainly work to increase confidence of the investors and ensure good governance in the stock market.

Prof Mohammed Helal Uddin, a professor of the economics department of Dhaka University, and KAM Majedur Rahman, a former managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, will work in the taskforce.

AFM Nesaruddin, senior partner of Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co; Md Mostofa Akbar, a professor of the computer science and electronics department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology; and Al-Amin, an associate professor of accounting and information systems department of Dhaka University, are also included in the taskforce.

The taskforce will finalise the necessary reforms, planning and recommendations.