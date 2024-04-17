Stocks decline for third straight day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined for the third consecutive day today.

The DSEX shed 10.80 points, or 0.19 percent, to close the day at 5,763.77.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant companies, slipped 1.65 points, 0.13 percent to 1,266.41.

The DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, fell 5.36 points, 0.27 percent, to 2,014.93.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, stood at Tk 482 crore, a decrease of 10.68 percent compared to the previous trading session.

Of the issues that changed hands on the premier bourse of Bangladesh, 106 nudged higher, 222 declined, and 67 did not see any price fluctuation.