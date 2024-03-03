Shakib launches sports product brand SAH75

The champion cricketer teams up with Step Footwear

National cricketer-cum-lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan teamed up with local sports shoe maker Step Footwear and launched a new brand of shoes for Bangladesh market today.

The global cricketing allrounder along with Shamim Kabir, managing director of Step Footwear, the producer of 1990s popular sports shoe Baly Keds, launched new sports products under the brand of 'SAH75', at Amari Dhaka hotel.

Sportswear, activewear, footwear, cricket gear and accessories will be sold under the brand, said the newly-elected lawmaker from Magura 1 constituency.

Shakib and Step Footwear will have equal stake in the brand and the products will be sold in 95 outlets of Step across the country, he said.

"I have been working with this brand for the last one year. We need cooperation form you to develop this brand. If we get good suggestion from you, it would help us to develop the products of this brand."

"We will manufacture some products under this brand at our manufacturing unit in Narsingdi. We will import the remaining products," Kabir said at the event.

Shakib said he enjoys all kinds of business.

"I like fishing business. Sports is my field, so the journey began with Step with the launch of this new brand."

"We have to come out from the mindset of buying foreign products at high prices and domestic products at low prices," Shakib said.

However, he said the prices of SAH75-branded products will be slightly higher, as the products will be of premium quality.

Along with manufacturing its branded shoes, Step also makes travel trolleys and home bags.

Kabir said his company also exports its products to the USA, India, Thailand and Europe.

Step Footwear has three factories in Narsingdi. Two of them make trolley bags and backpacks and one produces shoemaking equipment.

The company's major customers include Pierre Cardin, Wildcraft, Klein Tools, American Gear and Pack Light.