PepsiCo brightens Ramadan through 'Filling Hearts' initiative in Bangladesh

It is an extension of PepsiCo's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) ambition and the 'Food for Good' platform

PepsiCo in collaboration with its brands 7UP and Kurkure, rolled out the #FillingHearts programme in Bangladesh.

This compassionate initiative, an extension of PepsiCo's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) ambition and the 'Food for Good' platform, is dedicated to enhancing food security and ensuring access to nutritious meals.

With a focus on making Ramadan more meaningful, PepsiCo aimed to provide meals and support to those in need, Pepsico said in a statement.

Partnering with Jiban Sandhani Samaj Kalyan Sangstha (JSSKS), PepsiCo identified vulnerable communities across Dhaka to deliver food assistance and targeted meal distributions.

Through this heartwarming initiative, meal boxes were distributed to individuals, including children, from marginalized backgrounds.

The programme specifically targeted areas such as Segunbagicha-Shahbag slum, Tejgaon slum, Basabo slum, Agargaon slum, and surrounding regions of Jatrabari in Dhaka.

"At the core of our dedication to pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) is a belief in collective action for positive change. With our #FillingHearts program, we stood with communities in times of need, spreading joy through generosity and kindness," said Munish Dhawan, country manager for beverages of PepsiCo Bangladesh.

"Furthermore, these efforts helped foster unity, as we worked with our partners to assemble and distribute meal boxes across Dhaka."

"As a company that cares, we extended hope and support to communities in need through our #FillingHearts program in Bangladesh," said Pranav Mehta, country manager for foods of PepsiCo Bangladesh.

"We're hopeful that this initiative enriched the spirit of Ramadan, making it an even more cherished and memorable time for all."

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Goyal, associate director for Bangladesh region of PepsiCo, said: "Empowering communities is at the heart of everything we do at PepsiCo. With the launch of the #FillingHearts program in Bangladesh, we're proud to have joined hands with JSSKS to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. Together, we're spreading joy and hope, ensuring Ramadan is a time of abundance for all."

Jahanara Akter, executive director of JSSKS said, "We are honoured to have partnered with PepsiCo for the 'Filling Hearts' program. Ramadan holds significant importance in Bangladesh, and we are grateful for the opportunity to join hands in making a meaningful impact on the lives of marginalized communities by providing nutritious Iftaar meals."

PepsiCo's 'Food for Good' platform has delivered more than 270 million meals to over 46 million people in partnership with more than 60 non-profits in 28 countries since its launch in 2009.