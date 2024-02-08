Business
Star Business Report 
Thu Feb 8, 2024 01:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 01:42 PM

Most Viewed

Business

NBR reduces import tariff on rice, sugar and dates to contain price spiral

Star Business Report 
Thu Feb 8, 2024 01:28 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 01:42 PM
Import rules eased for eight Ramadan commodities

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has lifted customs tariff and reduced regulatory duty on rice, sugar and dates and lifted value added tax on edible oil to boost supply and contain prices of the essentials during the month of Ramadan, beginning in March.

The 25 percent customs duty for rice import has been removed and regulatory duty slashed to 5 percent from 25 percent, according to a notification published by the revenue authority today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a separate notice, the NBR lifted VAT on edible oil. 

It reduced the specific duty for import of raw sugar to Tk 1,000 per tonne from Tk 1,500 earlier.

The revenue authority also cut import duty for dates, mostly consumed during the fasting month of Ramadan, to 15 percent from 25 percent.

The new rates have already become effective.

Related topic:
NBRRamadan essential commoditiesRamadan essential import duty
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

FICCI expresses concerns over provisions in new income tax law

Tax lawyers besiege NBR building

NBR mulls duty waiver

NBR mulls duty waiver on essential imports

1w ago
Nora Fatehi at Dhaka event

Nora Fatehi's appearance at Dhaka event hits new snag

Google, Facebook to face 15% tax on digital ad income

Google, Facebook to face 15% tax on digital ad income

মেডিকেল ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুক্রবার, নতুন মেডিকেল কলেজ খোলার ‘পক্ষে না’ স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী
|শিক্ষা

মেডিকেল ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুক্রবার, নতুন মেডিকেল কলেজ খোলার ‘পক্ষে না’ স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

শর্ত পূরণ করতে না পারায় ২ মেডিকেল কলেজের নিবন্ধন বাতিল ও ৪টির ভর্তি কার্যক্রম স্থগিত করা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোলাগুলি থামলেও আতঙ্কে মানুষ, আশ্রয়কেন্দ্র ছেড়ে আত্মীয় বাড়িতে   

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X