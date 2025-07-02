Chattogram Customs commissioner suspended for joining NBR shutdown

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has suspended Md Zakir Hossain, commissioner of Chattogram Custom House, for allegedly disrupting official activities by participating in the recent shutdown observed by NBR officials.

The order, signed by NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan, was issued on Monday. It said that Zakir has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) pending further investigation.

"By defying government directives to keep offices operational and hampering import-export activities on June 28 and 29, he contributed to significant revenue losses," the order explained.

A departmental inquiry is underway, and disciplinary action will follow, it added.

This development came two days after the NBR Reform Unity Council, a platform of officials, withdrew a complete shutdown. Their demands included the removal of the NBR Chairman, the inclusion of their representatives in an NBR-formed panel to recommend tax reform measures, and an end to what they termed "vengeful transfers."

This was the second phase of the movement, which began on June 23 after the authorities transferred five officials and formed a team to suggest reform measures.

Protesters said their representatives were not included in the team.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigations into 11 NBR officials for alleged corruption.

The protest was initially triggered by a government ordinance issued on May 12, which dissolved the NBR and the Internal Resources Division. In their place, the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division were created.

The demonstration peaked on June 28 and 29, when all customs houses, VAT offices, and income tax offices across the country were shut down, with the exception of international passenger services at airports.

In response, the government declared customs and bond commissionerates as essential services and warned of tough action as the strike crippled export and import activities at ports, affecting businesses.

The platform called off the strike amid pressure from the government and the business community.