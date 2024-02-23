Commodities
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Feb 23, 2024 01:55 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 01:59 PM

There will be no scarcity of any commodities during Ramadan: PM

Commerce ministry to share commodity prices on website daily

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said there will be no shortage of any commodities in the market during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

"There'll be no scarcity of anything during Ramadan. All arrangements have already been made," she said, replying to a question at a press conference in her official residence Gono Bhaban.

The press conference was held to inform about the outcomes of her recent visit to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Talking about essential commodities during the month of fasting, Hasina said there is an arrangement to import sufficient amounts of goods. "So, there will be no problem with this," she added.

