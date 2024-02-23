There will be no scarcity of any commodities during Ramadan: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said there will be no shortage of any commodities in the market during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

"There'll be no scarcity of anything during Ramadan. All arrangements have already been made," she said, replying to a question at a press conference in her official residence Gono Bhaban.

The press conference was held to inform about the outcomes of her recent visit to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Talking about essential commodities during the month of fasting, Hasina said there is an arrangement to import sufficient amounts of goods. "So, there will be no problem with this," she added.