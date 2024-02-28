Ramadan office hours from 9am to 3:30pm

Govt decides in cabinet meeting

All offices of government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies will be open from 9:00am to 3:30pm during the upcoming month of Ramadan, the government decided today.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in the capital with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain shared the information with journalists following the meeting.

There will be a 15-minute break from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zohr prayers during office hours.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on March 12 or 13 subject to viewing of the moon, according to the Islamic Foundation.