Import-export activities halted at Ctg Custom House amid NBR officials' shutdown

Import and export activities at Chattogram Custom House have come to a halt amid an indefinite complete shutdown enforced by revenue officials under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council.

The suspension has caused immense sufferings to service seekers, while apparel exporters fear significant financial losses due to shipment delays.

During a visit to the Custom House today, most offices were found deserted, with officials abstaining from work. Customs procedures for both import clearance and export shipments remained completely suspended.

Even previously cleared consignments could not be released, as customs officials stationed at port gates are not conducting the mandatory scanning and examinations required for release by port authorities.

Jewel Ahmed, operations manager at Nira Fashion, told The Daily Star, "A shipment of 12 containers carrying T-shirts was scheduled to depart from Chattogram port today for Singapore. But now, we are uncertain how long this shutdown will last."

Syed M Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Jeans, said while import clearance had been suspended over the past few days, export activities had continued until now. "With export documentation and shipments coming to a halt from today, exporters are in serious trouble. Failing to ship goods on time could result in significant financial losses," he said.

The NBR Reform Unity Council, which is spearheading the movement, announced that the complete shutdown will continue in all tax, customs, and VAT offices across the country.

However, services related to international passengers will remain exempt from the work stoppage.

In addition, officials began observing a "Peaceful March to NBR" from offices across the country starting today, to press home their demands.

The council stated that they are willing to sit for discussions with the adviser for finance at any time to resolve the ongoing crisis, including their core demand for structural reform of the revenue system and removal of the NBR chairman.

They also appealed to the chief adviser to intervene in the greater interest of the state to help resolve the situation.

In a statement, the NBR Reform Unity Council reaffirmed that the movement is entirely non-political and being carried out through the spontaneous participation of revenue officials at all levels, solely in the interest of the country and its people.