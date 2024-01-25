Business
NBR mulls duty waiver on essential imports

NBR Ramadan
Photo: Md Asaduz Zaman

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) may consider waiving the duty on imported products as recommended by the commerce ministry ahead of the month of Ramadan in order to keep commodity prices stable. 

"We have received a proposal. We are working on it," said NBR chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem today during a press briefing at the NBR's headquarters in the capital's Agargaon.

However, he didn't disclose any product list.

On Monday, the commerce ministry sought waiver of import duties on edible oil, sugar and dates with an eye to keeping market supply sufficient and prices stable during the fasting month.

Muneem also said the NBR would observe International Customs Day tomorrow in a befitting manner.
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is expected to be present at the event.

