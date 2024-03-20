Business
Reuters, Bengaluru
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:10 PM

Most Viewed

Business

India's Adani Green says aware of US probe into third party, denies relationship

Reuters, Bengaluru
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:05 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:10 PM
The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

India's Adani Green Energy said on Tuesday it is aware of a US investigation into potential violations of anti-corruption laws by a "third party", but denied any relationship with the entity.

Adani's comment comes days after Bloomberg News reported that US investigators were probing whether an Adani entity or individuals linked to the company, including founder Gautam Adani, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a statement filed with exchanges, Adani Green said it has no relationship with the third party and is "thus unable to comment" on the scope of the U.S investigation into the alleged dealings.

It also said it had not received any notice from the US Department of Justice in respect of the allegations in the report.

Adani did not reply to Reuters' request for additional details on the third party.

The Bloomberg report said the United States was also looking at Indian renewable energy company Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global also did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In separate statements, Adani Wilmar, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions said the report was "false".

In a note, JP Morgan analysts stood pat on their recommendations on the Adani Group, saying it would likely face limited financial or fundamental impact from the investigation.

Shares of Adani Green closed 2.6 percent lower in a broadly weak domestic equity market.

Related topic:
Adani GroupAdani US probe
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

5 Top Stories to know today

Heads Adani wins, tails Bangladesh loses

Heads Adani wins, tails Bangladesh loses

Modi's patronisation of Adani and its cost for Bangladesh

Modi's patronisation of Adani and its cost for Bangladesh

Thakurta, 67, was hit with six defamation actions -- three of them criminal -- after writing a series of reports on Adani that included accusations a top judge gave it preferential treatment

How India's scandal-hit Adani Group hushes critics

Adani Group

What Adani Group has to say

খালেদা জিয়ার সাজা স্থগিতের মেয়াদ ৬ মাস বাড়ছে, বিদেশে যাওয়ার সুযোগ নেই: আইনমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

খালেদা জিয়ার সাজা স্থগিতের মেয়াদ ৬ মাস বাড়ছে, বিদেশে যাওয়ার সুযোগ নেই: আইনমন্ত্রী

‘যা-ই করতে হবে আইনের মাধ্যমে করতে হবে। যে আইনে তাকে বের করা হয়েছে, তাতে (বিদেশে যাওয়ার) সুযোগ নেই।’

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ফেব্রুয়ারিতে ৫০৩ সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ৫৫৫, আহত ১০৩১: যাত্রী কল্যাণ সমিতি

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification