Good jobs hunting

At the outset, it is important to recognise that the aspirations of the workforce have evolved and have gone through generational shifts.

For our grandfathers, mere survival was the goal. Having a job, any job, provided them with stability and sustenance.

Their focus was on meeting basic needs.

After that, the generation of our parents sought a standard of living. They desired more than survival – a comfortable life, perhaps a house, education for their children, and some leisure.

Now, we, the current workforce, aim for something beyond mere survival or comfort. We seek the quality of life.

According to Deloitte's 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 49 percent of Gen Zs and 62 percent of millennials view work as part of their identity.

However, they also aim for a balance between work and personal life to prevent stress and discover happiness. It is not just about the job anymore, but rather about how that job fits into our overall well-being.

To make any organisation deliver at 100 percent and help it grow by tapping its hidden potential, CEOs today need to create good jobs.

Creating good jobs ensures that employees are more satisfied. Satisfied employees tend to be more innovative, proactive, and productive.

Creating good jobs also enhances the organisation's reputation, attracts top talent, and improves the satisfaction of its clients and customers.

Moreover, investing in good jobs can result in long-term cost savings through reduced turnover rates and higher operational efficiency.

Now, the questions we are tackling are: What constitutes a good job, and how can we create them?

A common-sense definition of 'good jobs,' as proposed by Warren Valdmanis, a social impact investor focused on creating quality employment opportunities, posits that a good job is fair, promising, safe, and purposeful.

This simple yet well-articulated definition appears to effectively address our concerns regarding improving efficiency and fostering the growth of our organisations.

Good jobs are fair

When employees feel they are compensated, benefited, and recognised fairly, they are more likely to engage with their work and the organisation wholeheartedly.

Conversely, failing to acknowledge their contributions breeds discontent and undermines morale. Fair treatment also enhances accountability, trust, and collaboration.

Organisations must prioritise recognising and appreciating good work to ensure sustained growth.

A thorough understanding of the capabilities and strengths of employees or team members and consistently tracking their progress are vital to ensure fairness.

Good jobs promise a brighter future

Good jobs are promising. They offer a clear path to career advancement, financial security, and stability. The organisation's message must be direct: "If you help us achieve this, you will get that."

Employees need to see their future clearly, knowing that their dedicated efforts will add value to themselves and the organisation.

Additionally, these jobs foster personal growth, enabling individuals to utilise their talents, pursue passions, and make meaningful contributions to the community.

However, it is essential that the organisation consistently delivers on these promises to maintain trust and motivation among employees.

Good jobs make employees feel psychologically safe

Growth is not linear and failure is an essential part of it. In good jobs, mistakes are seen as a vital component of learning, providing employees with a sense of safety where they can grow by making errors and learning from the errors.

There is a saying: 'It is not important how much you fail, but how you fail.'

Failures often offer lessons that success cannot provide. Questions are welcomed in good jobs, where the best ideas, rather than the status quo, are given precedence.

Good jobs are inherently purposeful

Simon Sinek, one of the most inspiring thinkers on business leadership, argues in his book "Start with Why" (published in 2009) that leaders should focus on the "why" rather than just the "what" or "how" to inspire others.

CEOs must define and communicate the purpose of the organisation to inspire their team's behaviour. When people share the same goal or belief, they are most likely to come together and create something amazing.

All company actions—strategy formulation, planning, recruitment, coaching, and retention—must align with the company's purpose.

It is important to emphasise that the creation of good job is a continued process and a shared responsibility within the organisation, with both employers and employees playing critical roles.

However, to foster growth and efficiency, leaders must shape a culture where fairness, respect, and collaboration thrive, ensuring consistency and transparency through well-defined policies.

Fostering an environment of psychological safety encourages innovation and growth.

Above all, leaders should connect employees to the organisation's purpose, allowing them to find deeper meaning in their roles.

The author is a business thinker. He currently serves Innovision Consulting as the head of business development and communications. He can be reached at [email protected].