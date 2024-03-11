Eastern Bank logs Tk 612 crore profit in 2023

Eastern Bank PLC recorded a profit of Tk 612.06 crore in 2023, an increase of 20 percent year-on-year.

The private commercial lender's profit in 2022 was Tk 511.86 crore.

Thus, earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 5.07 last year, up from Tk 4.24 the previous year, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The board of the bank recommended a 12.50 percent cash dividend and a 12.50 percent stock dividend for all shareholders.

EBL said that the stock dividend has been recommended to strengthen the capital base to support projected business growth and improve certain regulatory ratios.

The annual general meeting will take place on April 29.

Shares of EBL were up 0.32 percent to close at Tk 31.60 today.