DSE starts compensating deceived investors

8,581 investors will get Tk 25 crore

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has started compensating investors who were deceived by four stock brokerages by paying out Tk 25 crore collectively from its investors' protection fund.

The brokerage houses are: Banco Securities, Crest Securities, Tamha Securities and Shah Mohammad Sagir and Company.

Investors who filed their allegations before October 1 this year will get their portion of the fund through direct deposit in the beneficiary owner's account listed with their respective broker.

The 8,581 investors will get the compensation proportionately. The DSE started the process by handing out cheques to two investors at its office yesterday.

Previously, the owners of the brokerage houses cheated investors by selling their shares. So, the regulator halted their activities.

Abdul Halim, a commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, said it is a relief that the regulator is giving some compensation to investors.

"If we can ensure that investors' funds will not be cheated, then peoples' confidence will rise. So, after the incidents of the four brokerage houses, monitoring activities were strengthened," he added.

ATM Tariquzzaman, managing director of the DSE, also spoke at the event.