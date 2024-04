Dhaka stocks edged up in the morning trade today, reflecting a buying sentiment among investors after the market suffered major losses in recent weeks.

The benchmark index, DSEX, gained 51.10 points or 0.88 percent, to 5847.22 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange as of 12:06 pm.

Other indices also advanced as buying outpaced selling.

By 12:06 pm, shares worth Tk 204 crore were traded on the main bourse.