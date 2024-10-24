Stocks fall as early losses hit market sentiment

DSEX sheds 44 points as turnover remains sluggish

The stock market opened on a weak note today, with the DSEX falling 0.86 percent in early trading.

The premier bourse of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) had dropped 44.52 points to 5,125.27 points by 11:04 am.

Of the traded issues, 247 declined while only 76 advanced, and 49 were unchanged.

Turnover remained tepid at Tk 81.4 crore.

Runner Automobiles PLC led gains, surging 9.72 percent to Tk 23.7, while Padma Islami Life Insurance fell 8.84 percent to Tk 13.4.

Over in Chattogram, CASPI dipped 0.72 percent so far in the morning trade.

The broader market has been on a steady decline for two months following the fading impact of a brief political boost in August.