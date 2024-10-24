Business
Star Business Report 
Thu Oct 24, 2024 12:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 12:21 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Stocks fall as early losses hit market sentiment

DSEX sheds 44 points as turnover remains sluggish
Star Business Report 
Thu Oct 24, 2024 12:19 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 12:21 PM

The stock market opened on a weak note today, with the DSEX falling 0.86 percent in early trading. 

The premier bourse of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) had dropped 44.52 points to 5,125.27 points by 11:04 am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Of the traded issues, 247 declined while only 76 advanced, and 49 were unchanged. 

Turnover remained tepid at Tk 81.4 crore. 

Runner Automobiles PLC led gains, surging 9.72 percent to Tk 23.7, while Padma Islami Life Insurance fell 8.84 percent to Tk 13.4.

Over in Chattogram, CASPI dipped 0.72 percent so far in the morning trade.

The broader market has been on a steady decline for two months following the fading impact of a brief political boost in August.

Related topic:
DSEXDSECASPIstock
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Stocks continue to bleed

2w ago

Turnover at DSE hits eight-week low

3w ago
Dhaka stock exchange rebound

Dhaka stocks bounce back

4m ago
turnover at Dhaka stock exchange

Stocks fall for third straight day

4m ago
Dhaka stocks slip

Dhaka bourse’s major index hits 38-month low 

4m ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

চট্টগ্রামে টায়ার কারখানায় আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৫ ইউনিট

কীভাবে আগুন লেগেছে তা এখনো জানা যায়নি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার বাতিলের রায়ের রিভিউ শুনানি পিছিয়ে ১৭ নভেম্বর

২ ঘণ্টা আগে