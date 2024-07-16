DSE stocks fall almost flat

Business
Tue Jul 16, 2024 04:26 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 04:29 PM

Business

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today just a day after posting a rise.

The DSEX, the major index of the country's premier bourse, dropped 1.82 points, or 0.03 percent, before settling the day at 5,483.14.

Similarly, the DSES, the index that represents the shariah-based companies, slipped 1.57 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,201.86.

However, the DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip firms, edged up by 17.08 points, or 0.88 percent, to 1,961.37.

Turnover, which indicates the total value of shares trading on the DSE, decreased 14.77 percent to Tk 564 crore.

Shares of blue-chip companies such as Kohinoor Chemicals, Grameenphone, Square Pharmaceuticals, BRAC Bank, Renata, Eastern Bank, Pubali Bank, DBH Finance, City Bank, and BAT Bangladesh performed well.

Of them, Kohinoor Chemicals topped the index movers' list with a rise of 3.61 percent.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, Heidelberg, Prime Bank, Linde Bangladesh, Singer Bangladesh, Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-cream, Orion Pharma and Premier Cement Mills showed negative performance.

Of them, Beximco Pharmaceuticals shed the most, losing 4.32 percent.    

NRB Bank and Techno Drug among the individual companies dominated the gainers' chart with the rise of 10 percent each.

Rangpur Foundry, Libra Infusions, Kohinoor Chemicals, Sena Kalyan Insurance Company, DBH Finance and Ambee Pharmaceuticals were also on the gainers' list. 

Prime Textile Spinning Mills shed the worst, losing 2.99 percent followed by Rupali Life Insurance Company, IT Consultants, Heidelberg Materials Bangladesh, and Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries.

Of the issues that changed hands on the trading session, 121 ended higher, 221 declined, and 55 did not see any price fluctuations.

Dhaka Stock ExchangeDSE
