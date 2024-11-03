Stocks extend gaining streak 

Stocks continued upward trend this morning, rising by 1.13 percent in the first hour.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, climbed 59.15 points to reach 5258.55 as of 11:06 am, extending its three-day gaining streak from last week.

Of the traded shares, 290 advanced, 52 declined, and 47 remained unchanged.

Turnover stood at Tk 154.38 crore.

Aftab Automobiles Limited led the gains with a 10 percent increase in the first hour, while Renwick Jajneswar & Co (Bd) Ltd saw the steepest decline, dropping 7.44 percent.

At Chittagong Stock Exchange, the main index, CASPI, rose by 0.39 percent, adding 56.82 points to 14498.82, showing positive investor sentiment.