AC technicians facing backlog of installation, repair orders

Ferdous Hasan, who lives in the Motijheel area of Dhaka, recently purchased an air conditioner (AC) in a bid to find some respite from the ongoing heatwave sweeping across Bangladesh.

However, he has been left frustrated by a prolonged delay in installation.

After purchasing the AC from a local home appliance store, Hasan was assured that dedicated technicians would install the unit within the next two days.

"But it has been more than four days and we are still waiting for the technicians to arrive," he said.

Hasan returned to the store on Wednesday and after enquiring about the delay, was told the demand for ACs is so high at present that technicians are unable to keep up with the orders.

As such, the backlog is preventing them from setting up ACs in a timely manner.

"We had decided to install an AC for some relief, but the process has been frustrating," he added.

Rafiqul Islam, who lives in the capital's Mohammadpur area, shared a similar experience.

"Three days have gone by and yet my calls to the store remain unanswered," he said, adding that his family is having to bear the brutal heat even though he paid a considerable sum for an AC.

Hasan and Islam are not alone though as many others are struggling to get their ACs installed within the agreed-upon period after purchase as technicians cannot keep up with heightened demand.

AC sales typically peak when the weather becomes increasingly warm during the April-June quarter each year, but the demand is higher than usual this time around due to the heatwave, according to industry insiders.

The heatwave is so bad in fact that schools and colleges were initially closed for a week while universities were instructed to conduct classes online in early April.

Experts say the heatwave is a result of El Nino, a global climate phenomenon that emerges from variations in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Occurring once every two to seven years, El Nino leads to a shift in rainfall in the Southern and South-eastern regions for a period lasting between nine months to a year.

As the heat continued to bear down, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) extended its heat alert several times. The most recent was on April 25, when BMD issued a warning that the heatwave is likely to persist for another 72 hours.

Khalilur Rahman, who owns an AC and refrigerator repair shop in Dhaka's Mirpur, said the demand for AC technicians has been significantly higher than usual since the heatwave began.

"About 10 to 15 people come to place orders to set up new ACs while at least 3 or 4 come in search of repair services every day," he said.

"But we don't have enough staff to keep up as our team can set up just 2 to 3 ACs daily. The rest are scheduled for later, with some set for installation after 4 days or more," he added.

Rahman added that although he has been associated with the business for a long time, he has never before seen such demand for technicians.

Mohammad Sojib Islam, a technician in the capital's Mohammadpur, said the demand for AC installation has increased considerably. Now, he is installing up to six ACs every day compared to two during the same period of last year.

Although there is no reliable market data on AC sales, manufacturers and retailers estimate that 530,000 units were sold in 2023, indicating a roughly 61 percent increase year-on-year.

Around 20 local and multinational companies currently manufacture and assemble ACs in Bangladesh.

Moztaba Nadim, brand manager of Elite AC, which makes and sells products of China's Midea company, said AC sales have increased a lot amid the sweltering heat.

"Due to this, the demand for technicians has also increased considerably," he said.

"If a technician works from morning to night, he can install 5 ACs. But the demand for technicians is far greater at present," Nadim added.

As a result, it takes three to four days to cater to an order, he explained.

Nadim also urged people to consider the technician's health as well as they too are working under difficult conditions.

"If you put too much pressure on them, they will fall sick," he said.

Besides, much of how an AC ultimately performs depends on its installation.

"So, if installed by a skilled technician, the AC will provide good service. For this reason, skilled technicians are in high demand," Nadim added.