1,824 accounts have over Tk 50 crore in bank deposit

They hold over 15% of total bank deposits in Bangladesh

The number of bank accounts with deposits over Tk 50 crore rose by 3.75 percent in three months to June in the country.

Banks in Bangladesh had 1,824 accounts with deposits over Tk 50 crore at the end of June this year, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

There were 1,758 such accountholders as of March 31 this year.

These 1,824 accounts had Tk 258,544.41 crore in deposits as of June 30 this year, which was 15.33 percent of the total bank deposits in the country.

At the end of June, some 145,973,192 bank accounts had a total deposit of Tk 1,687,024.61 crore.

However, at the end of March this year, 1,758 accounts with deposits over Tk 50 crore had a total of Tk 235,131.26 crore in deposit, which was 14.58 percent of the total bank deposits in the country.

As of March 31, some 141,137,256 bank accounts in Bangladesh had a total deposit of Tk 1613,062.64 crore, according to the central bank data.