India allows export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 22, 2024 09:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 10:25 PM

India today allowed the export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh with immediate effect till March 31.

"We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes of Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect," Consumer Affairs Department Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

Traders are allowed to export this quantity till March 31. The modalities are being worked out, he said.

Singh said the decision to permit the exports to Bangladesh and the three other countries has been taken following a recommendation from the External Affairs Ministry.

Currently, there is a ban on India's onion exports till March 31. The ban was imposed on December 8, 2023, in order to boost the domestic supply and check price rise.

push notification