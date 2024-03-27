Bangladesh to import 50,000 tonnes of onion from India

Bangladesh will import 50,000 tonnes of onion from India.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in a meeting today approved in principle a proposal of the Commerce Ministry in this regard.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali presided over the meeting.

As per the proposal, state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a subordinate body of the commerce ministry, will import the onion from Indian National Cooperative Export Limited on G-to-G basis.

However, the price of the onion was not disclosed in the meeting as the proposal will again come to the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase for approval.

"At that time, the rate of the onion might be disclosed," said an additional secretary of the Cabinet Division who briefed reporters about the decision.