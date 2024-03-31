First batch of Indian onions to arrive tonight: state minister 

The first consignment of Indian onions is expected to arrive in Bangladesh by tonight and the key kitchen item will be sold at the retail level at Tk 40 per kilogramme, said Ahsanul Islam Titu, the state minister for commerce.



He disclosed this at a press conference following a meeting with the stakeholders of the task force on the prices of essential commodities at the commerce ministry today.

Bangladesh is expected to import 50,000 tonnes of onions from the neighbouring country. Of the volume, 1,650 tonnes will arrive in the first consignment via train.

The sale will commence within two days through appointed dealers in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Photo: Star

The minister also said there is currently no need to import sugar from India since as there is a sufficient supply in the market.

The commerce ministry had initiated the import of 50,000 tonnes of onions and 20,000 tonnes of sugar from India under the government-to-government arrangement.