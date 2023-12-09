India extends export curbs on onions until Mar 31

India has extended the ban on the exports of onion till March next year, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Thursday.

The announcement comes three weeks ahead of the expiry deadline of export restriction on the vegetable, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The measures took effect yesterday and will continue till March 31, 2024.

However, onion export will be allowed through the permission of the Indian government to other countries based on the request of their governments.

Besides, the notification will not be applicable to exports for which the loading has already commenced.

India on October 28 imposed a minimum export price of $800 per tonne for onions -- much higher than the prices at which importers were buying -- to curb export and increase domestic availability until December 31 this year.

Prices of onion have risen in Dhaka as Bangladesh meets a portion of its requirement through import, mainly from India.