Economy
Star Business Report
Wed Sep 4, 2024 07:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 09:27 PM

Economy

Salman dropped as IFIC Bank board reformed

Star Business Report
Wed Sep 4, 2024 07:06 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 09:27 PM

IFIC Bank freed itself from the grip of Salman F Rahman, the private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Bank constituted a new board of directors for the bank today after dissolving the previous one, which was chaired by influential businessman Salman.

The central bank appointed two directors and four independent directors to the new board.

Salman, a shareholder of the bank, is now in jail in connection with several cases filed over various irregularities during the Awami League's 15-year regime.

According to the circular, Md Mehmood Husain, former managing director of National Bank, Ebadul Islam, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Sajjad Zahir, professor of economics at BRAC University, and Kazi Md Mahbub Kashem, a chartered accountant, have been appointed as the independent directors of the bank.

Besides, Md Golam Mustafa and Md Monzorul Haque, additional secretary and joint secretary respectively at the Finance Division, were made directors as government representative.

The government owns 32.75 percent shares of the bank.

