Shayan F Rahman lost directorship at IFIC Bank due to loan default

Shayan Fazlur Rahman, the son of Salman F Rahman, lost his directorship at the IFIC Bank due to loan defaults.

The central bank sent a letter on August 11 to the managing director of the private commercial bank, saying that Shayan Fazlur Rahman's company Esses Fashions Ltd defaulted on loan repayments.

"Thus, Shayan will not be able to hold his directorship," the letter added.

Salman F Rahman was the adviser of the recently ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.