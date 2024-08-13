Business
Star Business Report 
Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:48 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Shayan F Rahman lost directorship at IFIC Bank due to loan default

Star Business Report 
Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:38 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 06:48 PM
Photo: IFIC Bank PLC

Shayan Fazlur Rahman, the son of Salman F Rahman, lost his directorship at the IFIC Bank due to loan defaults. 

The central bank sent a letter on August 11 to the managing director of the private commercial bank, saying that Shayan Fazlur Rahman's company Esses Fashions Ltd defaulted on loan repayments.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Thus, Shayan will not be able to hold his directorship," the letter added. 

Salman F Rahman was the adviser of the recently ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আনিসুল হক ও সালমান এফ রহমান গ্রেপ্তার

‘নিউমার্কেট থানায় করা একটি মামলায় তাদের গ্রেপ্তার দেখানো হয়েছে।’

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

'গুলি করি মরে একটা...বাকিডি যায় না স্যার’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification