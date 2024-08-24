Anisul, Dipu Moni, Salman to be produced before court today

Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former law minister Anisul Huq, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni and former top army official Major General Ziaul Ahsan are expected to be produced before a Dhaka court today on completion their remand in two murder cases.

"The remand period for the four accused has ended, and they are expected to be produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka by noon today," a sub-inspector at the court told The Daily Star around 11:30am.

On August 14, Salman and Anisul were placed on a 10-day remand in connection with the death of 24-year-old shop employee Shahjahan Ali during quota reform protests in Dhaka's New Market area on July 16.

Salman and Anisul were arrested on August 13 in Dhaka's Sadarghat area.

On August 16, Ziaul Ahsan was placed on an eight-day remand in the same case.

Ziaul was arrested from Dhaka's Khilkhet in the case on August 15. He was relieved of his post in the army on August 6.

Shahjahan Ali's mother, Ayesha Begum, filed a murder case on July 17 against some unnamed miscreants.

According to the case statement, Shahjahan was critically injured and died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 7:05pm while undergoing treatment.

Dipu Moni was placed on a four-day remand on August 20 in the case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on July 19.

She was arrested from Dhaka's Baridhara DOHS area on August 19.

On August 13, Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident of Mohammadpur, filed the murder case against Sheikh Hasina and six others.

Although Dipu Moni's name was not initially included in the First Information Report (FIR), she was later shown as arrested in the case.