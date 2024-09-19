Anisul, Salman on 5-day remand over possessing, selling foreign currencies illegally

They had multiple passports and thousands of dollars in foreign currency when arrested, IO tells court

A Dhaka court today placed Anisul Huq, former law minister, and Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a five-day remand each in a case filed under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Rashidul Hasan, a sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station, produced them before it around 7:00am seeking a seven-day remand.

Before that, they were shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

In the remand prayer, the IO said both were directly involved with possessing and selling foreign currencies illegally. So, they need to be remanded to find out the persons who supplied those foreign currencies to them.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their clients were implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass them.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate dismissed the defence pleas and placed them on remand.

On August 13, they were arrested from Sadarghat as they were fleeing the capital on waterways.

Police recovered foreign currencies from them.

"Salman F Rahman had $12,624 dollars, 620 Swiss francs, 8,500 dirhams, 1,300,000 Uzbekistani soms, 11,650 rials, 779 Singapore dollars, 150 British pounds, 1,321 euros, Tk 50,000, 6,230 Bhutanese ngultrum, 1,000 Indian rupees, 3,320 Thai baht coins," according to the seizure list.

He was also carrying six passports, including one diplomatic passport.

On the other hand, Anisul was carrying $17,512 dollars and 726 Singapore dollars. He was also carrying three different diplomatic passports.

Following the incident, police on September 13 filed a case against them with Kotwali Police Station under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act- 1947.