Sat Dec 9, 2023 02:22 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 04:03 PM

Salman F Rahman has no house in his name, shows affidavit

Salman F Rahman earns Tk 25.31cr annually, mostly from stocks
Photo: Facebook

Salman F Rahman does not own a house or an apartment, shows an affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission.

However, his wife owns residential and commercial properties valued at Tk 32.47 crore.

In 2018, Salman showed he had a building valued at Tk 8.53 lakhs, while his wife had none.

According to his 2023 affidavit, around 96.6 percent of Salman F Rahman's annual income of Tk 25.31 crore comes from shares, savings certificates, bank deposits and debentures.

The vice-chairman of the Beximco Group has assets valued at approximately Tk 312.09 crore, of which over 94 percent are movable bonds, shares of both listed and unlisted companies, and letters of credit.

Of his annual income, Tk 24.45 crore comes from debentures, bank deposits, savings certificates, and shares.

In 2018, Salman reported having an annual income of Tk 9.31 crore. In comparison, his yearly income increased by Tk 16 crore.

Salman has movable assets valued at Tk 312.09 crore -- Tk 295.52 crore in investments, Tk 53.35 lakh in cash, Tk 5.84 crore in vehicles, Tk 60.53 lakh in electric goods, and Tk 39.62 lakh in furniture.

According to the affidavit, he has investments in listed and unlisted companies in the capital market, bonds, and debentures.

Salman's movable assets were valued at Tk 276.48 crore in 2018.

Salman has Tk 1.99 crore worth of non-agri land while his wife owns land worth Tk 3.73 crore.

In 2018, Salman showed he had non-agri land valued at Tk 2.03 crore. His wife had non-agri land valued at Tk 3.73 crore.

In the 2023 affidavit, Salman has a Tk 80.66 crore loan under his name -- Tk 56.60 crore in unsecured loan and another loan of Tk 24.06 crore. In 2018, he had loans of Tk 83.79 crore, which means his loan decreased by Tk 3 crore.

In 2018, Salman's wife had a loan of about Tk 13 crore under her name; however, this time Salman did not show any loans under his wife's name.

Last time Salman stated that he was the Chairman of IFIC Bank, which he didn't this time.

‘অন্তত ১০ বস্তা পেঁয়াজ কিনতে শ্যামবাজার পাইকারি বাজারে গিয়েছিলাম। কিন্তু সরবরাহ কম থাকায় মাত্র তিন বস্তা কিনতে পেরেছি।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
