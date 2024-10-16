Salman, ex-IGP Mamun shown arrested in attempted murder case

Salman F Rahman, adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former inspector general of police, were shown arrested today in an attempted murder case filed with Khilgaon Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Atiquzzaman, a sub-inspector of Khilgaon Police Station, produced them before it and submitted an application in this regard.

In the application, the IO said the two are FIR-named accused in the case and they had to be shown arrested for interrogation.

On September 30, transport worker Mohammad Sohel filed the case against Sheikh Hasina, Salman, Mamun and 76 others with a Dhaka court.

The court, after recording the statement of the complainant, asked Khilgaon Police Station's officer in-charge to register the matter as first information report (FIR).

The other prominent accused in the case are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Salman, former AL lawmaker Shamim Osman, former minister for forest, environment and climate change Saber Hossain Chowdhury and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid.

According to the case documents, Sohel joined a march of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in front of Khilgaon Pallima School around 5:30pm on August 4. As the procession tried to go towards Khilgaon Police Station, Awami League goons and police started firing indiscriminately, lobbing sound grenades on protesters. Sohel was shot on his chest and forehead.

On October 7, Saber Chowdhury was shown arrested in the same case but he was granted bail the following day considering his illness.

Salman was arrested from Sadarghat on August 13 while Mamun was in army custody after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5. He expressed his willingness to surrender as a case was filed against him while in army custody. Later, he was taken into police custody on September 3.