NBR issues 'electric seal and lock rules' for fourth time

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has for a fourth time issued a notification regarding the implementation of "Electric Seal and Lock Rules 2024" for the protection of goods at all customs houses, be they imported or meant for export.

The NBR issued the notification three times in the past but failed to implement them.

"All types of containers, trucks and covered vans can be brought under electronic seals and locks," SM Humayun Kabir, member (customs modernisation and project management) of the NBR, told The Daily Star recently.

"This will solve the longstanding problem of goods being stolen on the road," he said.

Moreover, the tendency among some unscrupulous traders to locally make illegal sales of goods brought under bonded warehouse facilities (duty free) will also be stopped, he said.

"This will protect the government's revenue too," he added.

The NBR had appointed a private company in 2017 to provide associated services but could not implement the rules till date due to objections of trade bodies regarding the service charges or fees, according to officials of the NBR.

The latest notification, issued on April 4, mentioned that the rules would be implemented immediately and that that the NBR and the service provider would determine the charges.

In 2018, the rules set a fee of Tk 600 for the first 48 hours and Tk 50 per hour thereafter.

The rules will be applicable for the goods on all modes of transportation, be it over sea, river or land customs stations, economic and export processing zones or in transit and transshipment.

The transportation modes include containers, cargoes, covered vans, trucks, railway wagons and cargo vessels.

The latest notification includes a new clause – a Tk 5 crore security deposit payable by the service provider.

Trade bodies, including importers and exporters, had objections over the fees, said Mohammad Safiur Rahman, first secretary to the NBR.

Due to this objection, the law could not be implemented in the past. Therefore, the board, the service recipient and the service provider will determine the fee though a competitive process, he said.

"The new law ensures more accountability than before," he said.

Earlier, there was a provision for the service providers to be appointed by a committee appointed by the board, said Rahman. Now the company which can provide this service at a low cost will be given the job, he explained.