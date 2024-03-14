Boost smartphone use for successful 5G rollout

Says GP CEO Yasir Azman

Bangladesh needs to increase smartphone penetration among its mobile phone users as a prerequisite for the introduction of 5G technology, said Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone.

"For the successful launch of 5G and the promotion of digital lifestyles, it is crucial for policymakers, regulators, and operators to collaborate in bolstering smartphone adoption," he said.

"In general, smartphone usage and the number of data subscribers have not been increasing and we are witnessing a stagnancy here," Azman added.

He also said it is crucial for Bangladesh to devise strategies to overcome this stagnation and boost smartphone penetration. Once the devices are in place, connectivity, including 5G, will follow suit.

"At the same time, we are taking preparation for 5G. It's a reality that we cannot avoid," he told The Daily Star in an interview.

The interview came just two days after the telecom regulator awarded Grameenphone, Robi, and Teletalk unified licences. These licences combined previous ones for 2G, 3G, and 4G services while incorporating provisions for 5G and future services.

He said though the government awarded them unified licences just two days ago, it has come with a lengthy process, allowing them to prepare for the new guidelines.

"We have already taken steps and are prepared to fulfil the implications of the licence at the customers' end with innovative products and services," Azman said.

"With this licence, regulatory compliances have become much simpler," he added while thanking the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and telecom ministry.

Previously, there were separate licenses with different timeframes and varying provisions, creating obstacles and inconsistencies. However, with a unified license, these hindrances have been eliminated at the operational level with regulators, he said.

"Now, our focus is on implementation to ensure our customers benefit. Additionally, collaboration between operators and regulators becomes more constructive, fruitful and forward-thinking," he added.

Asked about Grameenphone's 5G rollout plans following the acquisition of the licence, he said the unified licence is solely meant for 5G.

"Yes, now we won't need to obtain a separate licence for 5G anymore. However, it doesn't mean that 5G is the only focus here. We are concentrating on preparedness for 5G, doubling our infrastructure in the last two years," he said.

He believes that 5G will not have a significant impact on individual customers.

"We actually need a strong 4G network," he said.

Azman said 5G technology holds immense potential for applications in large-scale manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and automation in ports and airports in Bangladesh.

However, to realise these benefits, Grameenphone must first complete its ongoing efforts in fiberisation and modernisation of network equipment.

"This will enable us to launch 5G for industrial solutions at the right time," he added.

Azman emphasised the importance of adopting global best practices in 5G implementation.

"Ultimately, success in launching 5G is not merely about its deployment but rather how it contributes to the growth of industries and supports the realisation of the Smart Bangladesh vision," said Azman, who has been serving Grameenphone as CEO since February 2020.

He was the first Bangladeshi national to assume the role at Grameenphone, where Norwegian Telenor holds 55.8 percent ownership.

Grameenphone, which is listed on the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges, is the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Bangladesh in terms of revenue, coverage and subscriber base with 8.23 core, or 43.16 percent, of the market share.

He said the government has digitalised many services, such as driving licences, but the utilisation of these services via smartphones has not increased significantly due to a lack of publicity.

He suggested expediting smartphone penetration and discouraging basic phone usage through tax reforms or incentivising local smartphone manufacturers.

According to him, only 50 percent of the mobile subscribers in Bangladesh use smartphones.

He proposed a global practice where operators procure devices and offer them to customers with instalment plans.

The removal of regulatory barriers to sharing specific customer insights among operators, customers, banks, and mobile financial service providers is important as it will enable the customers to get devices at affordable prices, Azman added.