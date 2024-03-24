Bangladesh's biggest shopping festival begins as Eid nears

A woman measures a panjabi to check whether it is the correct size at an outlet of Deshi10 inside Bashundhara City shopping complex in Dhaka yesterday. Sellers said sales were picking up ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, but had yet to peak. Photo: Rashed Shumon

Shopping malls in Dhaka are bustling with customers of all ages as sales have gained momentum since Friday as people prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals in Bangladesh.

Shoppers started thronging shopping malls in different parts of the capital, including Dhanmondi, New Market, Farmgate, Panthapath, and Gulistan, looking to buy clothing items.

The number of shoppers has been increasing since Friday, said brands and retailers. But with about 18 days left until Eid, consumers are yet to start buying clothing items in large quantities, they said.

"Shopping will start in full swing from the 20th Ramadan, which falls on March 31," said Riaz Hossain Raju, branch manager of an outlet of Lubnan, a clothing brand, at the Bashundhara City shopping complex.

Al Amin Hossain, a private university student, said he had been looking for a blue and white panjabi across shopping malls in Dhaka city, but could not find one that he liked.

"I have visited outlets of several brands but I have not found the colour combination. If I don't get my preferred colour, I will not buy a panjabi today," he said while speaking to The Daily Star at a showroom of Gentle Park in Bashundhara City yesterday.

"As Eid is still a couple of weeks away, I will buy it another day."

Not only a panjabi, Hossain plans to buy clothing items for his family members. "I am not in any hurry since there are many days left until Eid."

Like Hossain, multiple shoppers said they would only buy clothes if they found a suitable price, colour and quality.

Faridul Islam, a private job-holder, said he bought a pair of pants for himself and a sari for his mother.

"Now I am looking to buy a panjabi for my father."

Shafiqul Islam Apu, manager of a clothing and shoe shop named Marooned at AR Plaza in Dhanmondi, said sales were now happening on a small scale.

"We are hoping for full-scale sales from 10 days before Eid."

Echoing Apu, Nurul Islam, in-charge of an outlet of Richman at Bashundhara City, said job-holders did not get their salaries yet since it is the middle of the month. He expected a boost in sales in the last 12 days of Ramadan.

The number of shoppers usually remains high on Friday.

Al Amin Khan, branch manager of a showroom of Gentle Park, said sales have increased by 50 percent to 60 percent in the last two days compared to usual days.

"Sales have not yet started as expected. Hopefully, it will increase in the coming days," said Jahidul Islam Jahid, a branch manager of Dorjibari.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, a co-founder of Kay Kraft, a retailer of fashionwear, accessories, home textiles, handicrafts and handloom-based products, said sales over the previous weekend were good.

"Then sales went down a bit. At the end of today (Saturday), I will be able to say how sales were this weekend compared to the last."

He hopes for better sales this year.

"Eid is still three weeks away. People will get salaries and bonuses. As such, sales will increase in the coming days," the entrepreneur said.

However, the sales scenario was different for roadside vendors in New Market and Farmgate selling low-priced clothes and accessories as thousands of customers belonging to the middle and low-income groups flocked to them.

The hawkers, who run their businesses either on rickshaw vans or makeshift shops, have been busy selling shirts, T-shirts, trousers and children's clothes.

Rafiqul Islam, a vegetable vendor hailing from Kurigram, was buying clothing items for his two daughters from a street-side vendor near New Market on Friday.

"I am buying now because prices may increase as Eid nears."

Karim Mia, a hawker selling panjabi on the street in front of Dhaka College, said sellers like him were very busy now.

"Sales are higher as the prices of the products we sell are lower compared to those in shopping malls."