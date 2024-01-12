Ahsanul new state minister for commerce

Humayun reappointed as industries minister

The newly formed government has appointed Ahsanul Islam Titu, elected from Tangail-6 (Nagarpur-Delduar) constituency in the recent 12th parliamentary election, as the state minister for commerce, according to a government gazette yesterday.

A businessman by profession and son of Mokbul Hossain, who was also a member of parliament, Titu will have to face the uphill task of checking the rise in prices of basic commodities.

Born on December 11, 1969 in Nayapara village of Tangail district's Nagarpur upazila, Titu completed his secondary education from Dhaka Residential Model College and higher secondary from Dhaka College.

He then attained a BBA degree from the Assumption University of Thailand and an MBA degree from Pittsburg State University in the US.

He was the managing director of Mona Financial Consultancy and Securities Limited and a member of the executive committee of Bangladesh Insurance Association.

He was also the president of Dhaka Stock Exchange, founding president of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh and vice-president of Bangladesh Insurance Association.

Meanwhile, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, the incumbent industries minister, has been reappointed to the same post.

Involved with the Awami League and a Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer, Humayun was elected member of parliament from the Monohardi-Belabo constituency under Narsingdi district.

He was born in Dhaka district on 16 December 1950.

He passed his SSC examination from St Gregory's High School, Dhaka in 1967 and HSC from Dhaka College before obtaining an MSS degree in political science and LLB from the University of Dhaka.