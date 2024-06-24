Foreigners in Bangladesh remitted $130.6m in first 10 months of FY24

Says finance minister

Foreigners living in Bangladesh remitted a total of $130.58 million to their respective countries in the first ten months of the 2023-24 financial, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told parliament today.

Among them, Indian citizens living in Bangladesh remitted $50.60 million to their country, he said in reply to a query of Independent MP AK Azad from Faridpur-3.

The question-answer session was tabled with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

In a scripted answer, the finance minister said that the annual income information of foreign nationals living in Bangladesh is not stored in Bangladesh Bank.

"From July to April of the current financial year (2023-24), foreign nationals living in Bangladesh have remitted $130.58 million from their income to their countries," he said.

The minister said, Indians remitted $50.60 million, Chinese $14.56 million, Sri Lankans $12.71 million, Japanese $6.89 million, Koreans $6.21 million, Thai $5.30 million, UK nationals $3.59 million, Pakistanis $3.24 million, US citizens $3.17 million, Malaysians $2.40 million, and citizens of other countries sent home $21.92 dollars to their respective countries.