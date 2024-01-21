Business
China committed to deeper ties in trade, project finance with Bangladesh: Ambassador Yao Wen

China Bangladesh
Photo: Md Asaduz Zaman

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said he expects more cooperation in projects, trade and finance with Bangladesh. 

Wen made the comments after a meeting with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in Dhaka today.

"He [finance minister] is an old friend of China and during his tenure as a foreign minister, he contributed a lot to our bilateral relations," said Wen. 

Asked about China's slow disbursement of funds to Bangladesh, Wen emphasised China's commitment to work out any issues that will be mutually beneficial for both countries.

Related topic:
China BangladeshChinese Ambassador Yao WenFinance MinisterFinance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali
6d ago
