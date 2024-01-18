Business
World Bank emphasises further reforms in financial sector: finance minister

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said the World Bank has emphasised further reforms in the financial sector of Bangladesh.

The Washington-based multilateral lender is willing to provide support for the overall economic development of the country, he said.  
He made the remarks after a meeting with World Bank Country Director Abdoulaye Seck at the finance ministry today.

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh and has committed about $40 billion in grants, interest-free and concessional credits to the country since its independence.

Related topic:
World Bank (WB)Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali
