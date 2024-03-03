Economy recovering, prices decreasing: finance minister

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today said the economy is recovering and the prices of different commodities are decreasing.

The people of the country are now better off compared to other times and the government is working to reduce inflation.

The finance minister said this to the reporters after the reception of the new State Minister for Finance Dr Waseqa Ayesha Khan at the secretariat today.

He said it is good to have a new state minister. The work speed of the finance ministry will rise further.

The minister said the price of different essential goods is decreasing in the market, and it will decrease further.

Around 50,000 metric tonnes of onions will be imported from India soon, then the price will reduce further, he hoped.